Wife takes a bite out of husband's lunch every day while packing it. Here's why

Wife takes a bite out of husband’s lunch every day while packing it. Here’s why

Tracy Howell took to Facebook to explain the reason behind her seemingly bizarre act.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a packed lunch.
         

There are some incidents which despite appearing bizarre at first glance turn out to be heartwarming. They are stories that may leave you with a huge smile on your face and a fuzzy feeling in your heart. Such is the story of Tracy Howell. She took to Facebook to share how she started taking a bite out of her husband’s lunch while packing it. The reason behind her seemingly strange act has now won people over.

Taking to Facebook, Howell wrote that she and her husband Clifford have been married for almost 41 years now and since day one of their new life she has always made lunch for him.

“On occasion I would join him on the job site and have lunch with him. He made the comment once that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love,” she added.

“Soon after that, while fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away. When he got home (long before cell phones) he commented that someone took a bite out of his sandwich. I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him,” she wrote revealing why she does it.

Yes, she does it to make him feel that they’re having lunch together:

via GIPHY

“I continue to do this frequently (unless it’s tuna or pimento cheese) and he still says, ‘saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good’,” she wrote and concluded her post.

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly one million shares and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop commenting on the sweetness of the whole affair.

“That’s sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “Awe, that’s so sweet. Love this!” expressed another. “Oh wow that is so sweet,” said a third.

After her post went viral she again took to Facebook to share that she was ‘shocked and humbled’ by the responses she received. Take a look at what she posted:

What do you think of the story?

