Woman creates dreamy art on mini canvas, netizens are in love with it

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 08:43 IST

Art in all kinds is beautiful. Whether it’s an oil painting or an installation at an exhibit, art can convey a different messages and prompt different reactions among people. One such video posted on Instagram reels showing a beautiful piece of art on a small canvas has grabbed the attention of netizens. Chances are the clip will leave you wanting one for yourself too.

Shared from the artist Anushka Suresh Krishnan’s profile, the clip showcases the making of the beautiful art. The video opens with a mini circular canvas on which the artist paints a mesmerising picture of the sea.

“‘We all live under the same sky, but we don’t all have the same horizon.” - Konrad Adenauer,” reads the beautifully put caption along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Another post from the artist’s profile describes that she was asked to draw a conceptual painting based on the song Up and Up by Coldplay. That’s when she came with this abstract concept.

Posted on September 18, the clip has garnered over 22 lakh views along with more than 50,800 likes. People couldn’t stop praising the talented artist as well as the concept. Many showered praise for the cute little canvas and the vivid colours used for the art.

“So satisfying to watch,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is beautiful, Love it,” commented another. “Woah, this is soo pretty,” exclaimed a third.

“Amazing, nice creativity,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this mini canvas art?