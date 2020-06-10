Woman feeds langur like a kid, people love the sweet video

it-s-viral

Once in a while, we come across such videos which have the capability to fill our heart with a warm fuzzy feeling and make our lips curl up in a smile. Just like this clip of a woman feeding a langur.

Shared on Facebook with a simple caption, the video has now tugged at the heartstrings of many. The caption, when translated from Bengali, reads “My mom is feeding a langur at our home.”

In the video, the langur sits atop a table with a plateful of rice kept in front of the animal. A woman, standing on the other side of the table, feeds the animal with her own hands just like one would feed a kid. What’s even more interesting to notice is the animal’s behaviour. Like a good boi, it eats each bite the woman offers.

Take a look at the video and let us warn you the clip will leave you surprised and intrigued in equal parts:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one million views – and the numbers are still increasing. Expectedly, people couldn’t stop gushing over the clip and their comments capture that aptly. There were many who also praised the woman.

“How sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “The image of mother is same in every species,” expressed another. “Such a nice video,” wrote a third. “Huge love and respect for your family,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

