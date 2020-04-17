e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Cop feeds banana to monkey with no hands. Watch heartening video

Cop feeds banana to monkey with no hands. Watch heartening video

“Made my day!” replied a Twitter user on the post.

Apr 17, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cop feeding the monkey.
The image shows the cop feeding the monkey.
         

Instances of random acts of kindness and selfless deeds can always brighten up the toughest of days. And this video offers just that - with an important lesson to boot. The clip shows a police offer feeding a banana to a monkey with no hands. At a time when stories about people abandoning their pets have left many heartbroken, this video stands as an incredible example and lesson.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows an officer sitting outside a police station. He can be seen wearing a mask. He uses one hand to hold his phone as he talks to someone and with his other hand he holds up a peeled banana for the monkey to eat.

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 1,600 likes and more than 300 retweets.

“Made my day!” says a Twitter user. “Thankful for kind police like this,” says another. “Some pictures make *you* want to do more than just a like, RT or comment. This is that. The cop sure isn’t posing, it’s genuine. He is probably on a short break and sharing his snack,” comments a third.

About a month ago, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted a picture of himself feeding a stray cat. He shared the image with a message to people to feed strays with water and leftovers so that they are not left hungry or parched amid the lockdown.

