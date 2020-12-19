e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman gets ‘highest level of honour’ that a human can get from a cat. Watch

Woman gets ‘highest level of honour’ that a human can get from a cat. Watch

“I love how the simplest boop can create the purest smile,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:15 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat ‘booping’ a woman.
The image shows a cat ‘booping’ a woman.(Reddit)
         

Attention cat lovers! Here is a video that may leave you very, very happy. Even if you’re not a fan of felines, the chances are that the cuteness of the clip will win you over, nonetheless. It is a video which shows the ‘highest level of honour’ that a human can get from a cat.

Initially shared in February, the video again grabbed the limelight after recently being re-shared on Reddit. The original caption reads, “My sister’s cat blessing me with a boop.” As for the caption of the latest post, it says, “The highest level of honor you can get from a cat... Boop!”

Take a look at the video:

The highest level of honor you can get from a cat... Boop! from r/aww

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 88,000 upvotes. People came up with various comments. One Redditor wrote, “That’s how you turn the smile on.” Another commented, “My cat has figured out that’s how you turn the human on. The boop is how I get woken up for breakfast every morning.”

“I love how the simplest boop can create the purest smile,” commented a fourth. Yes, it’s indeed wonderful.

What do you think of the video?

