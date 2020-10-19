Woman pretends to cry to see what her dog does. Watch his adorable reaction

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 11:16 IST

“We don’t deserve dogs,” is a line you may have seen several times on different social media posts. These shares usually show heartwarming things done by dogs that leave us surprised and moved over how loving these adorable fur babies can be. A video highlighting this wonderful quality of our canine friends to love us unconditionally was shared on Instagram. It’s likely the video will you smiling and/or teary-eyed.

The video has been shared on an Instagram account called ‘maui_thegoldenpup’. The page is dedicated to Maui, a golden retriever who lives in Chicago, US.

The video opens to text reading, “I pretend to be sad to see Maui’s reaction”. In the clip, Maui’s pet parent is seen acting upset and pretending to cry. The pooch seems quite worried about this. He can be seen trying different things to cheer up his pet parent and ensure she is alright.

“What I did to deserve this love,” reads the caption on the post.

Watch the video to see Maui’s reaction that’s sure to melt your heart into a puddle.

Shared on October 13, the video has collected several wonderful reactions.

“His golden heart melted my heart,” commented an individual. “This made me cry, OMG… So beautiful. We don’t deserve dogs,” added another.

“Awww Maui you are just the sweetest most caring boy!” reads a comment on the post. “Dogs are the best,” says another and it’s hard to disagree with that.

What do you think about this video?