Woman reunited with pet cat over 10 years after it went missing. Their tale is so heartwarming

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:07 IST

A heartening story about a woman getting reunited with her beloved cat after over 10 years since it went missing has been shared on Facebook. The tale has tugged on the heartstrings of many and chances are it’ll leave you feeling emotional as well.

Tooele City Animal Shelter shared a post about some cats that had reached their shelter. As is their process, they scanned the cats for a microchip in the hope of finding their families.

One of the cats had a registered microchip. The shelter called the family about the cat and they were confused at first. “They said their daughter once had a cat that went missing, but that was 10+ years ago,” says the post.

The family came to shelter to see the cat and recognized her. The family also contacted their daughter.

She turned up at the shelter and was moved to tears upon meeting the cat. “She knew this was her cat that went missing when she was a little girl. She was shaking all throughout the reclaim process, and just overall in shock,” says the post.

The cat, named Mocha, went missing when the woman was in high school. She looked for her cat everywhere but eventually had to move on when she couldn’t find her. And now, so many years later, when she is married, has her own kids and a dog and a cat as pets, she has found her beloved cat back.

“Mocha was reclaimed today, and is going home with her rightful owner, to be a very spoiled (very indoor) little kitty,” says the post.

The shelter shared the post to encourage pet owners to microchip their pets and those who find strays to bring them to the shelter so there’s a chance they can reunited with their owners.

Read the entire post below:

Shared on July 18, the post has collected several wonderful comments.

“Beautiful story. Moved me to tears. All my kitties are chipped. Thank you for finding this chip and reuniting Mocha with her owner. A lesson for all pet owners. Sharing,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’m not crying!!! I’m crying of joy. I’m so happy that Mocha and her owner found each other after all this years,” posted another.