Woman sleep-eats engagement ring. Dream helps her realise what she did

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:35 IST

In a bizarre turn of events, a woman in San Diego, California realised she had swallowed her engagement in her sleep and a dream alerted her about the strange happening. A post about the incident - complete with X-ray images of the ring lodged inside her - has since gone viral with over 60,000 shares - and counting.

“So, in case you missed it, I swallowed my engagement ring in my sleep on Tuesday night. I actually remember doing it, but I thought I was dreaming, so I went back to sleep,” says Jenna Evans on Facebook. When she woke up the next morning, she noticed the ring wasn’t on her hand and alerted her fiancé, Bob Howell.

“I don’t think he believed me right away. We laughed pretty hard for about an hour and a half, called my mom, laughed until we were crying, Googled ‘do other adults swallow rings’ because kids do it all the time, but apparently it’s less common for adults,” she says on Facebook.

They eventually went to a doctor and an X-ray sure enough confirmed that she had swallowed the ring.

In case you’re wondering what led to Evans swallowing her ring, she shares an update in her post.

“I was having a dream that Bobby and I were in a very sketchy situation involving a high speed train and bad guys (I have very exciting and vivid dreams) and he told me I had to swallow my ring to protect it,” she says on Facebook. So swallow it she did - with a glass of water.

“I assumed this too was a dream, because WHO ACTUALLY SWALLOWS THEIR ENGAGEMENT RING, so I went back to sleep,” she says. Turns out she was quite wrong.

Read her entire post below to see what exactly happened post the discovery and how the ring was removed from her stomach.

Along with the thousands of shares, the post has also collected over one lakh reactions and more than 36,000 comments since being shared on September 13. Here’s what people are saying about the incident:

“Super cute! You could probably write a book of short stories based on your dreams,” says a Facebook user. “The best thing I’ve read all week! Just when you think your life is tough...” says another. “This story is wild from start to finish. Good thing I don’t wear mine to bed. Unsure hubby would be too impressed,” says a third.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:17 IST