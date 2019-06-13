Woman takes exam 30 minutes after giving birth. People hail her willpower

Author Napoleon Hill once wrote, “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” The story of a woman taking her exams within 30 minutes of giving birth portrays that power of determination aptly.

Hailing from Metu in western Ethiopia, 21-year-old Almaz Derese hoped that she could appear for her tests before giving birth, according to the BBC. However, her secondary school examination was postponed due to Ramadan. Before appearing for her first test, set on a new date, she went into labour. Unwilling to wait a year to graduate, she decided to take a few of her tests in hospital.

“Because I was rushing to sit the exam, my labour wasn’t difficult at all,” the young mother told BBC.

The story of this young mother’s willpower has moved netizens and reactions have been pouring in on different social media platforms.

Strength of a woman... — Miss Rwebangira (@byera04) June 12, 2019

Nice — Muhina RajabuTamimu (@MRajabutamimu) June 12, 2019

What do you think of this story?

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 12:21 IST