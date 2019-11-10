Woman teaches her dog to ‘speak,’ videos show how

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:27 IST

It’s not difficult for dog parents to understand what their furry pets are trying to communicate. However, what exactly do they mean? Turns out, a 26-year-old woman from California has discovered a way to understand what her pup wants to say – with help of a custom-made soundboard.

Christina Hunger, a speech-language pathologist is a proud human of a Catahoula/Blue Heeler mix named Stella, reports Bored Panda. She is teaching her dog to express itself. Hunger is doing so by training Stella to step on the buttons corresponding with words which expresses the thoughts/feelings of the pooch. And, judging from the videos shared by Hunger on Instagram, the method is actually working.

The wonderful four-legged student already knows 29 words and is learning to ‘speak in sentences,’ reports People. Stella can now tell its human when it’s hungry, sleepy, or wants a belly rub. It can even say ‘love you.’

Take a look at the videos of Stella ‘speaking’ with its human:

People dropped different comments on the posts. While some expressed their surprise, most praised Stella.

“She is so bright! Love the way she looks at you like she is checking to see if you ‘got it,’” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this and love her! Go Stella!” commented another. “This is all I need in my life, if my dogs could talk to me I wouldn’t have to see people anymore,” wrote a third. “Stella’s video just amazes me,” commented a fourth. “Omg!” wrote a fifth.

