Woman teaches her dog to ‘speak,’ videos show how
Christina Hunger from California has discovered a way to understand what her pup Stella wants to say.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 10, 2019 15:27 IST
It’s not difficult for dog parents to understand what their furry pets are trying to communicate. However, what exactly do they mean? Turns out, a 26-year-old woman from California has discovered a way to understand what her pup wants to say – with help of a custom-made soundboard.
Christina Hunger, a speech-language pathologist is a proud human of a Catahoula/Blue Heeler mix named Stella, reports Bored Panda. She is teaching her dog to express itself. Hunger is doing so by training Stella to step on the buttons corresponding with words which expresses the thoughts/feelings of the pooch. And, judging from the videos shared by Hunger on Instagram, the method is actually working.
The wonderful four-legged student already knows 29 words and is learning to ‘speak in sentences,’ reports People. Stella can now tell its human when it’s hungry, sleepy, or wants a belly rub. It can even say ‘love you.’
Take a look at the videos of Stella ‘speaking’ with its human:
Does your dog run to the door when she hears your car pull up? So does Stella! • But tonight, Stella didn’t just run to the door. She commented "Jake outside" right after hearing his car beep, then stood by the door waiting for him to walk in ❤️ It reminded me of a toddler running to the door, shouting "Dad’s home!!" • I hope you all have a wonderful Friday night! We will be celebrating our newfound community of dog communication lovers 🎉
Hello there everyone!! 🤗 Welcome to the Hunger for Words community! I’m THRILLED you’re here! I feel completely honored by this outpouring of enthusiasm and inspiration ✨✨ Here is a fun Stella series to kick off this new chapter! • Jake and I were discussing taking Stella to Petco. She was certainly listening...! • Video 1: Stella said "Goodbye outside." This is the third time in the past few weeks that Stella has combined "good" and "bye" to say "Goodbye" instead of just "bye"! • Video 2: Jake said he wanted to hang our spice racks first, started the project, and Stella told him, "Later Jake" 😂😂 (Translation: Do that later, I want to go!) • Video 3: Stella came full circle with her message and told us she was REALLY ready to leave by saying, "Bye bye bye good bye!" (Looks like we have ourselves a little @nsync fan 😜) • I hope you all have a great day!
Stella uses language differently when she’s in a heightened state versus when she’s calm! • Today when she heard some noises outside and wanted to go investigate, I told her we were staying inside. • Stella responded by saying, "Look" 9 TIMES IN A ROW, then "Come outside." She was clearly in a more frantic state, and her language use matched that. We all sound differently than normal when we’re in distress, Stella included! • I’m impressed that Stella is communicating with language during her more heightened states, not just when she’s calm and in a quiet space. This shows me that words are becoming more automatic for her to use. It’s similar to when a toddler starts using language to express himself during times of frustration instead of only crying. That happens when it’s easy for the toddler to say words, not when he’s still learning and it takes a lot of focus to talk 🧠🗣 • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #guarddog #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
Stella adapts her message when she isn’t feeling understood, just like we all do! If someone doesn’t understand us or we don’t get the response we were expecting, we change the words we’re using to explain ourselves better. • Watch this sequence of Stella telling us, three different ways in a row, that she wanted to go play! • First, Stella said "Come play." When we didn’t come play, she added more details and said, "Outside play love you." Finally, she got as specific as she could and told us, "Park." Stella is truly a great communicator! • • • • • #hunger4words #stellathetalkingdog #slpsofinstagram #speechtherapy #AAC #ashaigers #slp #corewords #SLPeeps #slp2be #aacawarenessmonth #earlyintervention #languagedevelopment #dogsofinstagram #dogmom #doglife #dogs #animalpsychology #doglover #dogvideos #sandiegodog #catahoula #blueheeler #smartdog #dogcommunication #mydogtalks #animalcommunication #interspeciescommunication #loveanimals
People dropped different comments on the posts. While some expressed their surprise, most praised Stella.
“She is so bright! Love the way she looks at you like she is checking to see if you ‘got it,’” wrote an Instagram user. “I love this and love her! Go Stella!” commented another. “This is all I need in my life, if my dogs could talk to me I wouldn’t have to see people anymore,” wrote a third. “Stella’s video just amazes me,” commented a fourth. “Omg!” wrote a fifth.
