Woman tweets airline’s ‘savage’ question, company drops hilarious reply. Twitter in splits

While setting up for a profile on JetBlue Airways’ website, a user came across a question which has now left people in splits.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 18:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
The tweet has sparked a wave of laughter (representational image).
The tweet has sparked a wave of laughter (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

A security question asked on an airlines site is the current topic of Twitter chatter and for a hilarious reason. There’s a chance that after knowing the question you will laugh out loud too.

If you are online user, you may be acquainted with the concept of security questions which are asked when set up your profile. For the uninitiated, several websites ask security questions and answers to the users. It helps the users to retrieve forgotten passwords or other essential info related to their profile while ensuring safety of their profile.

While setting up for a profile on JetBlue Airways’ website, a user came across such a question which has now left people in splits and many are calling it ‘savage’.

Wondering what’s the question? Take a look at the tweet:

The image has sparked tons of comments from people and most of them are hilarious. A few also suggested their version of the answer. Here’s what they wrote:

The airlines too dropped a hilarious reply on the tweet:

What do you think of this tweet?

