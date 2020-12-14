e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Yoda won’t believe this! Netizen puts up Star Wars-inspired tree topper, tweeple love it

Yoda won’t believe this! Netizen puts up Star Wars-inspired tree topper, tweeple love it

This tweet started a thread wherein tweeple shared images of their own Star Wars-themed decorations.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:54 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a baby Yoda tree topper.
The image shows a baby Yoda tree topper.(Twitter@taylorjane___)
         

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars series, then here is a tweet you must check out. Looking at this Christmas tree may make you come to the merry side, pun intended.

Twitter user @taylorjane___ shared these two images with text reading, “Do y’all like our Christmas tree topper?”.

The photographs show a baby Yoda figurine perched atop a tree. One hand of the figure is stretched out upwards as if using its ‘force’ on the bobbles hanging from the ceiling.

Check out this very festive and cute scene here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this share has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 5.4 lakh likes.

Here’s how tweeple responded to the post. One person said, “Already making a PowerPoint to present to the fam as to why we should do this”.

Another individual wrote, “Wait, this is mad cute”. “I love it!” read one comment under the post.

The tweet prompted many to share their own Star Wars-inspired decorations. Here are some of those responses from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you be willing to try a baby Yoda tree topper too?

Also Read | Reddit shares picture of ‘floating’ Christmas tree. Would you try it?

tags
top news
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 27,071, active cases go down further
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days
Night, early morning temperatures to drop over NW India in next three days
US to start vaccination drive today; Bahrain approves China vaccine
US to start vaccination drive today; Bahrain approves China vaccine
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In