Yoda won’t believe this! Netizen puts up Star Wars-inspired tree topper, tweeple love it

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:54 IST

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars series, then here is a tweet you must check out. Looking at this Christmas tree may make you come to the merry side, pun intended.

Twitter user @taylorjane___ shared these two images with text reading, “Do y’all like our Christmas tree topper?”.

The photographs show a baby Yoda figurine perched atop a tree. One hand of the figure is stretched out upwards as if using its ‘force’ on the bobbles hanging from the ceiling.

Check out this very festive and cute scene here:

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this share has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 5.4 lakh likes.

Here’s how tweeple responded to the post. One person said, “Already making a PowerPoint to present to the fam as to why we should do this”.

Another individual wrote, “Wait, this is mad cute”. “I love it!” read one comment under the post.

The tweet prompted many to share their own Star Wars-inspired decorations. Here are some of those responses from the thread:

I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r — Andrew (@ValContra) December 7, 2020

Had a similar idea... pic.twitter.com/sW0szaZ99q — Luke Cogliano (@LukeWithAnL) December 7, 2020

😍😍😍 baby yoda Christmas tree toppers pic.twitter.com/nB0NeNYIUG — Lanreu (@Lorenzo90) December 7, 2020

There are two baby yoda and a Vader in our tree 😂 pic.twitter.com/VTA7S8eMUL — Magdalorian Rachelle 💕💜💙 (@magdalene_r_s) December 7, 2020

Took my dad 5 minutes after I showed him your tweet to change his topper .. pic.twitter.com/4IoM3GRud4 — Anteria Hawbaker (@anteriawrites) December 7, 2020

Same but he was too heavy for the tree pic.twitter.com/1mWzukipPo — Christopher Moltisanti 🇮🇹🇺🇸 (@napoletano1339) December 7, 2020

What are your thoughts on this share? Would you be willing to try a baby Yoda tree topper too?

Also Read | Reddit shares picture of ‘floating’ Christmas tree. Would you try it?