‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:51 IST

Anand Mahindra posted the most savage yet surprisingly polite response to a Twitter user who called him ‘stupid’. The business tycoon, who is active on the micro-blogging site and famous for his tweets, schooled the man with the perfect tongue-in-cheek reply in all but three sentences.

It all started when Mahindra posted a tweet saying he is “often accused of being stupidly optimistic” while sharing an article about the Indian economy earlier today. He added further that he hopes one day the “adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded”.

I’m often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded...😊 https://t.co/nD10q8VETk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

A Twitter user promptly replied to this tweet, beginning his post with, “Yes, you are stupid.” He went to complain about several things - right from electricity issues to the government and the opposition.

Yes , you are stupid .

India cud nt yet arrange for electricity, water, roads and law and order and now Modi & company has made sure that we stay in a turmoil for another 42 months and to add to it Rahul Gandhi , the dumb is leading the opposition — Aarav (@Aarav93555583) January 24, 2020

To this, Mahindra posted the most nonchalant yet sarcastic reply that has since won over Twitter.

Your pessimism is quite comprehensive. Is there ANYTHING you are optimistic about? Or have you exiled yourself to a remote cave in the mountains? Let me know if I can get Swiggy to send you a food package! 😊 https://t.co/R43n19RdIj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 24, 2020

Looks like Mahindra’s message is loud and clear - he isn’t one to be messed around with.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has collected over 4,200 likes and more than 600 retweets - and still counting. The reply has won over many.

@anandmahindra....I guess it is best to avoid responding to such comments and even ignore it. Twitter handle is an open platform accessible to all. Either one should be ready to deal with all types or remain restrained & selective about what one wishes to post or interact with. — Sundar (@sunsuji17091) January 24, 2020

Sir you are way too humble and cool !!

The person whom you responded to has NO FOLLOWERS! He was highly discourteous to you, a corporate honcho !! Yet you reverted so politely! Wow sir! You amaze and constantly inspire me. 👏👏👏👏 — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) January 24, 2020

*Superrrr se bhi Uppparrr 👍 — Rajan 🇮🇳 (@MissdOportunity) January 24, 2020

Anand Mahindra is known for replying to people on Twitter who tweet him. His reply to a man who asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift also won Twitter praise.

