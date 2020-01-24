e-paper
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage

It all started when Anand Mahindra posted a tweet saying he is “often accused of being stupidly optimistic”.

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:51 IST
Ht Correspondent
Ht Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra’s reply created a stir on Twitter.
Anand Mahindra's reply created a stir on Twitter.
         

Anand Mahindra posted the most savage yet surprisingly polite response to a Twitter user who called him ‘stupid’. The business tycoon, who is active on the micro-blogging site and famous for his tweets, schooled the man with the perfect tongue-in-cheek reply in all but three sentences.

It all started when Mahindra posted a tweet saying he is “often accused of being stupidly optimistic” while sharing an article about the Indian economy earlier today. He added further that he hopes one day the “adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded”.

A Twitter user promptly replied to this tweet, beginning his post with, “Yes, you are stupid.” He went to complain about several things - right from electricity issues to the government and the opposition.

To this, Mahindra posted the most nonchalant yet sarcastic reply that has since won over Twitter.

Looks like Mahindra’s message is loud and clear - he isn’t one to be messed around with.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the tweet has collected over 4,200 likes and more than 600 retweets - and still counting. The reply has won over many.

Anand Mahindra is known for replying to people on Twitter who tweet him. His reply to a man who asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift also won Twitter praise.

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s reply?

