Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Man asks Anand Mahindra for SUV as b’day gift, gets definition of ‘chutzpah’

In response to the man Anand Mahindra tweeted: “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH - noun : extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)’.”

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:35 IST
New Delhi
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a man on Twitter, who had asked him for an SUV
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a man on Twitter, who had asked him for an SUV(HT File Photo )
         

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a man on Twitter, who had asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift, with the definition of the word ‘chutzpah’.

“Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday...,” the man had posted.

In response, Mahindra tweeted: “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH - noun : extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)’. Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah. Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega!”

 (This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 09:34 IST

