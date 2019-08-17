Man asks Anand Mahindra for SUV as b’day gift, gets definition of ‘chutzpah’

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:35 IST

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra responded to a man on Twitter, who had asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift, with the definition of the word ‘chutzpah’.

“Sir.. Big fan of yours. Can you gift me a Mahindra Thar on my bday...,” the man had posted.

In response, Mahindra tweeted: “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH - noun : extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly)’. Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah. Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega!”

Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes. Mera dhandha bund ho jayega! 😊 https://t.co/wzsUsCZBkM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2019

