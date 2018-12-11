Zomato employee caught eating, then repacking customer’s food, video goes viral

A shocking video of a Zomato delivery man taking bites from what looks like a customer’s food parcel, then repacking it presumably to deliver it has gone viral all over social media. The video has left many on the Internet repulsed, including actor Namrata Shirodkar who posted the video on Instagram criticizing the popular food delivery app. Hours after the video went viral, Zomato released a statement and acknowledged the incident.

The video circulating online shows a delivery person sitting on a two-wheeler and eating some food. He then proceeds to repack the food and place it inside the delivery box. What’s worse is, he’s seen pulling out another packed box and eating out of it as well. He is even seen re-sealing the entire package once he’s done.

“It’s really shocking how these reputed food delivery companies are functioning. People order food online expecting basic hygiene and this is how it is delivered?” Shirodkar wrote on Instagram in a post shared earlier today.

“I am definitely not gonna encourage my kids to order food online, I suggest even you guys don’t!” she added.

Not unlike Shirodkar, several others posted their angry reactions to the video.

After the video surfaced online, Zomato acknowledged the incident and tweeted about it.

We take food tampering very seriously.



Calling it “a human error in judgment”, Zomato, in their post, confirmed that the incident took place in Madurai and added that they have removed the delivery person from their platform.

“We take this very seriously and will soon introduce tamper-proof tapes, and other precautionary measures to ensure we add an extra layer of safeguard against such behavior,” says Zomato in their statement.

