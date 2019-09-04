e-paper
Zomato’s relatable tweet cracks up Twitter. Will leave you in splits too

The tweet, shared on September 3, is a hilarious imaginary conversation between a father and his son.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People dropped various comments on the post.
People dropped various comments on the post. (HT File Photo)
         

Zomato often drops such posts on social media that sit perfectly well with the netizens. Case in point, their recent tweet which is cracking up people because of how relatable it is. There is a chance that you’ll relate to it too.

The tweet, shared on September 3, is a hilarious imaginary conversation between a father and his son. Check out what they are talking about:

Yes, the tweet certainly takes a dig at those who are in a habit of asking for extra oregano and chilli flakes packets and hoarding them. For a lot of people, this tweet hit close to home and they found it relatable. There were also those who admitted that it’s not just oregano and chilli flakes packets that they hoard.

Check out some of different types of tweets from people that will make you laugh out loud.

Previously, Zomato’s tweet about “ghar ka khana” too created a buzz among people. It also sparked a playful banter between different brands.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 12:58 IST

