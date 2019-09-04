Zomato’s relatable tweet cracks up Twitter. Will leave you in splits too

it-s-viral

Zomato often drops such posts on social media that sit perfectly well with the netizens. Case in point, their recent tweet which is cracking up people because of how relatable it is. There is a chance that you’ll relate to it too.

The tweet, shared on September 3, is a hilarious imaginary conversation between a father and his son. Check out what they are talking about:

Papa: "Mera beta bada hoke collector banega."



Beta: *becomes a collector of oregano and chilli flakes packets* — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 3, 2019

Yes, the tweet certainly takes a dig at those who are in a habit of asking for extra oregano and chilli flakes packets and hoarding them. For a lot of people, this tweet hit close to home and they found it relatable. There were also those who admitted that it’s not just oregano and chilli flakes packets that they hoard.

Check out some of different types of tweets from people that will make you laugh out loud.

Ketchup. You forgot ketchup sachets. — Hahaakar (@aakarcr) September 3, 2019

😂😂 don't forget plastic spoons, napkins, ketchup sachets, napkins, plastic dabbas... — Icarusfalls (@kurian_anu) September 3, 2019

Previously, Zomato’s tweet about “ghar ka khana” too created a buzz among people. It also sparked a playful banter between different brands.

