Home / It's Viral / Zomato shares 2020 meme rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish. Check it out

Zomato shares 2020 meme rewind: From man who placed 1,380 orders to most ordered dish. Check it out

Zomato gave a ‘memeingful’ twist its rewind posts.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 02:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
These tweets were shared on December 30.
These tweets were shared on December 30.(Twitter/@zomato)
         

Zomato shared a Twitter thread recapping how India ordered in 2020. However, rather than just sharing interesting insights, the company went a step further and added a ‘memeingful’ twist to the posts. These shares highlight India’s ordering habits and also pay homage to some of the greatest meme trends of 2020. These tweets are bound to leave you giggling.

Posted from Zomato’s official Twitter account on December 30, this thread consists of nine tweets. “2020 meme rewind (and a lil bit about how India ordered this year)” reads the text of the first tweet, which is about a Bengaluru resident named Yash. He placed 1,380 orders over the year, which is almost four orders a day.

Here are some other funny shares from the thread:

Wondering what the biggest order placed on Zomato was? Well, ponder no more. Just check out this tweet:

Mysterious ‘momoliths’ spotted in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune.

Here’s how many people ordered veg biryani in 2020 on Zomato:

But biryani won over every other dish becoming the most ordered dish of 2020.

This tweet will speak to any pizza lover’s soul.

What are your thoughts on these tweets? Did you have a favourite one or did you like each equally? Additionally, did any of the statistics surprise you? If so, which one baffled you the most?

