Zoo in Kerala reopens after 8 months with few visitors

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:34 IST

After remaining closed for about eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a zoo in Kerala has opened to the public.

The few visitors present at the zoo said that the experience was more pleasurable as there was no rush.

“I am coming here for the second time with my family. It is nice to see the animals at the zoo as there is no rush now. Social distancing is being observed,” a visitor said.

Kerala: A city zoo opens for the public in Thiruvananthapuram for the first time after #COVID19 lockdown.



"I'm coming here for the second time with my family. It feels nice to see animals in the zoo as there's no rush now. Social distancing is being observed," says a visitor. pic.twitter.com/RSzslmWX7a — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

The zoo had been closed in March as part of the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks. Temperature checks were conducted at the entry and social distancing was maintained.