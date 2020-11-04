e-paper
Zoo in Kerala reopens after 8 months with few visitors

The few visitors present at the zoo said that the experience was more pleasurable as there was no rush.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:34 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee chowdhury
Thiruvananthapuram
Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks.
Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks.(ANI)
         

After remaining closed for about eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a zoo in Kerala has opened to the public.

The few visitors present at the zoo said that the experience was more pleasurable as there was no rush.

“I am coming here for the second time with my family. It is nice to see the animals at the zoo as there is no rush now. Social distancing is being observed,” a visitor said.

The zoo had been closed in March as part of the nation-wide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visuals from the zoo showed visitors wearing masks. Temperature checks were conducted at the entry and social distancing was maintained.

