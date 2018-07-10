108 ambulance scam: CBI court sends Shweta Mangal to judicial custody

A CBI court on Tuesday sent Shweta Mangal, CEO of Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHCL), to judicial custody in the ‘108 ambulance scam’ case.

The court had earlier issued bailable warrants against four accused including Ravi Krishan, son of former Union minister Vayalar Ravi, in the 108 ambulance contract fraud case.

Krishna is a former director of Ziqitza, which is based in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against three persons in the case of alleged fraud in a tender for ambulance services in Rajasthan on June 4.

Amit Antony Alex, a former employee, and Shweta Mangal were among those charged. Mangal had surrendered before the court today pursuant to the bailable warrants issued for securing her presence.

The CBI has, however, not filed any charge sheet against other accused including former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot, who associated with ZHCL then, former state health minister AA Khan and Karti Chidambaram (son of former finance minister P Chidambaram).

An FIR was registered by Ashok Nagar Police Station here at Jaipur on the complaint of BJP leader and Deputy Mayor of Jaipur Pankaj Joshi over alleged irregularities in the manner in which a tender for ambulance services in Rajasthan was awarded to ZHCL.

The enforcement directorate (ED) had also registered a money laundering case against the directors of Ziqitza and raided the company’s offices. On April 3, 2017, the ED attached the properties of Ziqitza and its directors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act-2002.

Manish Sacheti, CFO, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, said the company had upheld the law of the land and was transparent throughout the investigation providing all necessary information to the CBI.

“We had won the Rajasthan tender on basis of a fair, multi-phase bidding process and we are confident that the judiciary will confirm the same,” he said in a statement.