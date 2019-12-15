12-yr-old kills school friend after argument over pen-snatching: Cops

jaipur

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 03:52 IST

The investigation into the murder of a 13-year-old girl revealed that it was her school friend who killed her in a fit of rage over a heated argument, police said on Saturday.

The argument broke out between the minors after the accused had allegedly snatched the victim’s pen during exam so she (deceased) scolded her, police said. Jaipur additional commissioner of police Ashok Gupta said the 12-year-old minor has been detained while her mother was arrested for disposing of the body.

On Thursday, the body of the victim, who studied in Class 8, was recovered in an isolated area near a pond at Badali village in Jaipur. She was missing from her home around 2.30pm on Wednesday. City police commissioner Anand Shrivastava had also visited the spot.

“A team of FSL was rushed to the spot. During investigation, we came to know that both the accused and the victims are from the same village and studied in the same school. On Wednesday, the kids broke into an argument over pen.

The accused had snatched the victim’s pen and reacting to which the victim scolded her but the accused didn’t return the pen. However, the victim controlled herself and continued with her exam,” said Gupta.