33 new cases, 3 Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan

33 new cases, 3 Covid-19 deaths in Rajasthan

jaipur Updated: May 01, 2020 11:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April, 17.
Rashan distributor wears PPE kit during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur on April, 17. (ANI)
         

Rajasthan recorded three more coronavirus deaths on Friday, while 33 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said while two people died in Jaipur, one died in Nagaur. The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 61.

Jaipur alone has reported 34 deaths.

As many as 33 new cases, including 11 in Ajmer, seven each in Chittorgarh and Kota, six in Jaipur and one each in Jodhpur and Rajsamand have been reported, the Health Department official said.

The state now has 2,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 644 have been discharged from hospitals. There are 1,656 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 913 infections, followed by 511 in Jodhpur.

The COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran, who have been put up in Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus. PTI AG DV DV

