49 Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan today, total cases at 1,937

jaipur

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:24 IST

With 49 new cases reported on Thursday, the Covid-19 tally in Rajasthan rose to 1,937. The state government has decided to procure machines that will help ramp up the testing capacity by 3000.

Rohit Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, health, has already said 20 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 10 cases were reported from Nagaur, 12 from Jaipur, four from Kota, two from Hanumangarh, and one from Ajmer.

The total deaths in the state are 27 while 407 people have recovered and 134 have been discharged, he said.

The total samples taken in the state are 69,764 of which 63,485 have tested negative and 4342 are under process.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said to ramp up testing of Covid-19 patients, the state government has decided to procure Cobas 8800 machines that are used for nucleic acid testing.

He said with these machines, 3000 more tests will be conducted in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Currently 4000 tests are being conducted in the state daily.

He said the decision was taken to speed up testing of Covid-19 cases in Jaipur and Jodhpur. The machines are approved by the US food and drug administration.

He said only Rajasthan and Telangana are buying these machines to increase testing capacity. He said the machines can carry out nucleic acid and RT-PCR tests together and these can be done manually or through automation.

He said testing is being increased in corona affected districts and for this RT-PCR machines have been sent to Bharatpur, Dungarpur, Pali and Barmer districts while additional RT-PCR machines have been sent to Ajmer and Udaipur.

Sharma said testing facility for 300 tests has been started in Desert Research Institute in Jodhpur.

Sharma said the death rate in Rajasthan is much below the national average. “Our death rate is only 1.43 percent which is much lower than the national average. We are at 15th spot in the country with regard to the death rate.”

He said all the 27 people who have died so far were afflicted with other ailments such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease.