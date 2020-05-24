e-paper
52 fresh cases, 1 more death due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

52 fresh cases, 1 more death due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan

Of the new positive cases, Jaipur and Ajmer have reported the maximum number of 18 each, an official said.

jaipur Updated: May 24, 2020 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Jaipur
People carrying luggage pass barricades placed at the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Monday, May 18, 2020.
People carrying luggage pass barricades placed at the Ramganj coronavirus hotspot in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India on Monday, May 18, 2020. (Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)
         

One death due to coronavirus and 52 fresh positive cases of the disease were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the state government.

With one death reported from Chittorgarh, the number of fatalities in the state has gone up to 161 on Sunday morning, an official said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases has increased to 6,794 in the state.

Of the new positive cases, Jaipur and Ajmer have reported the maximum number of 18 each, the official said.

Nagaur and Dungarpur recorded four cases each while two cases each were reported from Bikaner and Barmer and one case each reported from Jhunjhunu, Kota, Dausa and Jodhpur.

