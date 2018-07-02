Address by intellectuals to replace saints’ sermons in Rajasthan schools

Students of government schools, instead of listening to sermons by saints, will be addressed by intellectuals on third Saturday of every month, according to amendments made in the academic calendar for 2018-19.

In the directions issued on June 6, the state education department had decided that schools would organise sermons by spiritual leaders on third Saturday of a month as part of extra-curricular activities.

Facing criticism, the government made changes in the calendar – now intellectuals will address students and nationally important contemporary news will be discussed on third Saturday.

“Changes have been brought in on the chief minister’s directions. Now intellectuals, such as writers, educationalists, prominent personalities and even government employees, will address students,” a senior education department official said on condition of anonymity.

According to the academic calendar, each school will organise ‘Bal Sabha’ (children’s meet) every Saturday for 30 minutes. After the changes, on the first Saturday, students will be told about “inspirational incidents” from the life of a “prominent personality”.

The second Saturday will witness readings of ‘motivational, educational stories” by the grandmothers of the children or people of the older age under a ‘Sanskar Sabha’.

On third Saturday, contemporary news that has national importance will be reviewed and prominent personalities will address students. The fourth weekend will witness a quiz programme on literature and epics. On the fifth Saturday, if the month has one, plays will be staged or patriotic songs will be sung.

There are around 86,000 government schools in the state.

In the academic calendar, a half-an-hour slot has been made in morning for prayers and yoga practices. In the Bal Sabhas, students will be made aware about child rights and child protection through paintings, films and presentations.

In 2015, the department had kept copies of Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture, at secondary and senior secondary school libraries in the state. In 2017, the department ordered keeping the 15-volume collection of writings by BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay in public libraries of the state.