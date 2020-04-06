e-paper
Home / Jaipur / After masks and sanitiser, prisons dept sells kits made by inmates

After masks and sanitiser, prisons dept sells kits made by inmates

Deputy inspector general (DIG), prisons, Vikas Kumar said that 380 inmates of Jaipur jail have been making protection kits in the last 10 days.

jaipur Updated: Apr 06, 2020 09:52 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaipur, Hindustan Times
Officials and inmates wear masks made in Jaipur jail.
After producing masks and sanitisers, the state prisons department has come up with protection kits to fight against the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Director general, prisons, NRK Reddy said that the protection kits were launched on Saturday. “A kit comprises a phenyl bottle, sanitiser, medicated soaps and masks. It could be availed of through home delivery; later it will be available at Aashayein shops. The minimum order should be of 10 kits,” the Reddy said.

Aashayein is a shop which sells products made by jail inmates.

“The prisoners are working in two shifts for eight hours. Around 70 inmates are involved in making sanitiser, around 300 are working on production of phenyl and masks, and ten are involved in packing them as kits,” said Kumar.

The prisons department has tied up with a company which provides medicated soap, solution and other required material for producing the kits.

The officer said inmates are producing three types of kits. First is the portable kit which costs Rs 100 and includes a 1000 ml bottle of phenyl, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser, a 100 gram piece of soap and three masks. The small-size kit costs Rs 300 and comprises two 1000 ml phenyl bottles, two 100 ml sanitiser bottles, two soaps and eight masks.

The large kit comprises five bottles of phenyl, five sanitiser bottles, three soaps and 10 masks, which costs Rs 600, he said.

“So far our production capacity is 500 to 600 kits, but the demand is more. We have received orders from jailors’ associations, Jaipur city district administration and many departments,” Kumar said.

The DIG added that the prisons administration is working to increase the production. “We are roping in the inmates of Bharatpur and Alwar jails, so that the demand can be met. Also, we are working on a website, so that in future orders could be placed online,” Kumar said.

