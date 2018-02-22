Big cat that injured five villagers in Rajasthan’s Barmer, caught

Forest department officials late on Wednesday trapped a leopard, a couple of days after the big cat attacked and injured five villagers in Barmer’s Nawatala Rathodan village, an official said.

A rescue team from Jodhpur along with local forest department officials caught the leopard from Dhakon Ka Tala village under Chohtan block of the district, said Barmer divisional forest officer Udaram Siyal.

Following information from villagers that the big cat was sighted near the village, a joint forest team of official from Jodpur and their counterparts from Barmer set of to trap the big cat, he said.

“The team trapped the panther from the Dhakon Ka Tala village after a four hours search in the evening. The team spotted the big cat after following its pug marks, tranquilized the animal before putting it in a cage.”

This is the forth incident in the last two months when a panther entered human habitation and attacked villagers.

On January 16, a leopard was caught from Fagliya village under Dhorimanna block in the district. Another leopard was caught from Devliyari village in the region on December 15.

Wildlife expert said incidents of man-animal conflicts are on the rise in the region as the big cats in search of food, have started entering human habitations.

The panther which was trapped, may have strayed into the region from the Sanchore forest in neighbouring Jalore district, forest officials said.