Chaupad metro stations in Jaipur to have single platforms

The new metro stations at Badi Chaupad and Chhoti Chaupad in Jaipur will have a single platform for arrival and departure of trains, said officials.

Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC) managing director Subir Kumar said the pattern, technically called the island pattern, was adopted because of the narrowness of the underground metro channel and other technical difficulties, because of which the construction has been delayed several times.

“The island pattern was adopted to do away with the difficulties arising due to narrow width of the passage for the construction, along with providing convenience to the passengers,” he said.

According to the pattern, the platform will be constructed in the middle and the tracks would be laid on the either side of the platform.

Deadline for the Phase 1-B of the metro construction for the stretch of 2.34km from Chandpole to Badi Chaupad has been changed several times and will be completed by August 2019, officials said.

Even as the Chadpole and other metro stations are being constructed on the standard pattern like in other metro cities where separate platforms exist for arrival and departure of trains, the island pattern for Chhoti Chaupad and Badi Chaupad have been adopted from Switzerland, where the width is narrow due to obstruction posed by hills.

The metro stations at Badi Chaupad and Choti Chaupad are 250 metre long and 24 metre wide. The stations are being made 18 metre below the ground level in a tunnel.

The trial run for metro train on the stretch is to be carried out in July 2019. Work was supposed to be completed by December 2018 when the deadline was extended for the third time. The estimated cost for the project is Rs 1,126 crore. The phase 1-A of the Jaipur Metro, from Mansarover to Chandpole, began commercial service in July 2015 and covers around 10 km.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:20 IST