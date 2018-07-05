Children leave garbage sacks, pick school bags to begin new life

Until a week ago, these 20 children of a locality in Ajmer picked garbage for a living, roaming the streets of the city with a sack full of garbage. On Tuesday, they had school bags on their shoulders as district collector applied tilak on their foreheads for start of a new life.

The garbage lifters had district collector Arti Dogra and superintendent of police Rajendra Singh present at Government Secondary School, Chaurasiyawas, to welcome them. The SP garlanded them as they were given new uniforms, books, shoes and socks.

The collector was instrumental in mainstreaming these children who scavenged garbage to help their families.

About a month ago, an NGO spotted these kids and organized a summer camp for them in their locality, introducing them to art and craft activities. Their parents were counseled to send them to school. When Dogra got to know about it, she roped in a corporate to fund uniforms, books and stationery, and school bags for them.

“We work with drop-outs and never enrolled kids but breaking them away from the job they did was difficult,” said Dogra.

“We started with a kind of fun learning camp in their locality. We identified 50 children, including 20 garbage lifters, and brought them to the camp through the NGO. The idea was to get them involved with us and break them away from their daily routine,” she added.

The corporate has provided a mini bus to carry the children to and fro the school.

The collector said that extra classes in the evening will be organized for the children to help them come up to speed with others in their classes.

One of the children enrolled in the school is an orphan and stays with her grandparents along with four siblings. Her grandfather is a scrap dealer. The 13-year-old looked after her younger siblings and couldn’t go to school.

Nine-year-old Yamuna (not her real name) couldn’t go to school because she was scavenging garbage since she was 5.

“This is the first time these kids have come to school. We hope to change their lives through education,” the collector said.

Educations officers of the district and district administration officers were present when the kids were welcomed into the school on Tuesday.