CM flags off flight betwen Jaipur, Sriganganagar

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday flagged off the flight between Jaipur and Sriganganagar from the state hanger at Jaipur International Airport.

Supreme Airlines will operate the low-cost flight twice a day between the two districts, as part of the intra-state air connectivity project of the state government. The one-way fare is Rs 2,500.

The first flight will take off from Jaipur at 7am and reach Sriganganagar at 8.55am. It will return to Jaipur at 9am. The second flight will depart at 4pm and reach Sriganganagar at 5.55 pm. The same flight will return to Jaipur at 6 pm.

Senior BJP leaders, including state party president Madan Lal Saini and Chandrashekhar, were present at the launch.

Officials said that the flight is another step to improve the state capital’s connectivity with smaller cities and district headquarters in Rajasthan. A lot of people travel between Sriganganagar and Jaipur for business and tourism purpose. More such flights will be launched in the near future, they added.

Rajasthan is looking to improve air connectivity to smaller cities to promote tourism. The state now has inter-state air connectivity from Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Udaipur Swaimadhopur, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar and Kishangarh (Ajmer).