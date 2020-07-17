Cong demands FIR against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, accuses him of conspiring to topple Gehlot govt

jaipur

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:48 IST

The Congress on Friday upped the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the ruling party of hatching a conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

It also demanded an FIR to be registered against Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat, who the party said was involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala held a press conference on Friday in which he said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma, Union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the “conspiracy” to topple the government.

Surjewala also read out a transcript of the purported conversation, alleging money was offered to party leaders to switch sides.

He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest. Surjewala also said that chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter. He also accused Sharma os being in touch with Sachin Pilot.

Sharma, meanwhile, denied the allegations. He called the audio tapes as fabricated, and accused chief minister Ashok Gehlot of doing this.

However, Surjewala said that Sharma has been suspended from the primary membership of Congress pending inquiry on these tapes.

He also said that another Congress MLA and former minister Vishvendra Singh has also been suspended from the primary membership of the party.

Surjewala then pointed fingers at the BJP’s central leadership and claimed that the conspiracy was planned at the behest of the big leaders.

Rajasthan has been witnessing a political turmoil since Gehlot claimed at a press conference last week that attempts were made to topple his government, and pointed fingers at Pilot. Miffed, the former deputy chief minister left the state with his supporters who later claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority.

But the Congress stood with Gehlot and removed Pilot from the post of Rajasthan Congress chief. The chief minister also dropped him from the state cabinet.