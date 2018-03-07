Cong march continues in Rajasthan, wins bypolls to 20 of 33 panchayat and local body seats

Gaining further ground in Rajasthan, Congress Wednesday won four of the six zila parishad seats, 12 of the 20 panchayat samiti seats and four of the six municipal seats for which bypolls were held on March 5.

Of these 33 seats, BJP had won 18, Congress 11, and the independents four when the general municipal and panchayati raj elections were held in 2015.

The strong performance by the opposition party comes a month after it scored emphatic victories in the bypolls to two parliamentary and an assembly constituency.

The ruling BJP could win just one zila parishad seat, eight panchayat samiti seats, and two municipal body seats for which bypolls were held. Independent candidates won one each of zila parishad and panchayat samiti seats.

The results, an upbeat Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said, indicated a certain ouster of the BJP from the state.

“It is a yet another victory of party workers. In the last four years, the BJP has exploited every section of the society with its anti-people policies. Congress, on the other hand, played effective role of responsible opposition and raised people’s issue,” Pilot said.

He said the Congress’s voting percentage has increased in all the elections held in last four years. He claimed that in the assembly elections due by the end of this year, a similar result would follow. “We will oust the BJP in the assembly polls.”

Pilot said that the chief minister Vasundhara Raje made some populist announcements in the assembly but people know that it has been done to misguide them in the election year. “The CM herself termed the defeat in bypolls to parliamentary and assembly constituencies as a wake-up call. It shows that they had been sleeping for the last four years,” he said adding the results today have indicated farewell of BJP from the state.