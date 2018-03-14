Cops register report in Barmer 3 years after man goes missing

Police registered a missing person’s report in Rajasthan’s Barmer district three years after a man went missing, only after the superintendent of police (SP) intervened in the matter.

Rajuram Beniwal of Malwa Goliyan village under Gida police station went missing three years ago after he left for Punjab where he was working, said his son Narsaram Beniwal (21).

Narsaram said he approached SP Gagandeep Singla on March 6 after Gida police station authorities did not register his complaint in the past three years.

“I and my relatives urged Gida police officials many times to register the complaint and find out my father, but were ignored,” Narsaram said.

Gida police lodged the missing person’s report on Tuesday after Singla directed them. The SP said Narsaram met him to complain that Gida police had not registered his report about the missing of his father.

“Apart from directing the local police to register the report, I ordered a probe into the negligence,” Singla said. “Gida local police station in-charge, however, informed me that the missing person’s son approached them only a week ago with a verbal complaint.”

Gumnaram Jakhar, the station house officer at Gida police station, said, “Following the higher official’s direction, we lodged a missing person’s report.” He claimed that Narsaram approached the police about a week ago.

Narsaram said, “My father was doing a job in Punjab and coming home once in two years. My father came home about five years ago and after staying with us for some time, he returned to Punjab, but had not come back since then.”

He said his family started looking for his father after waiting for him for two years. “After we failed to trace him, we approached the local police to lodge a missing complaint. Police took my father’s photograph and details, and assured us that they will search him,” Narsaram said.

“Every time we met the police, they said they have sent the photograph to various police stations and were searching for him. But they did not register our missing person’s report for almost three years.”

Fed up with the local police, Narsaram said, he approached higher police officials. “If the local police had registered the case on time and started investigation into the matter, my father might have been traced.”