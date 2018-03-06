For the first time, online test for recruitment of police constables in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Police, in a first, will organize online written test for the recruitment of constables. The test will begin on March 7 in 10 cities in three shifts of two hours each.

Additional director general of police (headquarters) Rajeev Sharma, who is in charge of the process, said the first phase of the recruitment of 5,390 constables will begin with the online test. The tests across 10 cities – Jaipur, Alwar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Ganganagar and Udaipur – will be held until May 5.

Earlier, the written test was conducted on one particular day.

“We have issued admit cards to 1.6 million candidates for the online test. Because the number of candidates is high and number of centres few, we have decided to hold the test in three shifts – 8.30 to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm,” the officer said.

During the online test, a random question will appear on the candidate’s screen. “We are doing the online test to prevent the use of unfair means during the exam and to limit the possibility of human intervention,” Sharma said.

The candidates will not be allowed to carry anything into the examination centre apart from a pen and a pencil.

During the test, the candidates’ biometrics will be captured to be matched with those taken during the next phase when physical test of candidates who are successful in the online test would be held. The biometrics will be taken again during the last phase of recruitment and only if all three match will the successful candidates get recruited.

The ADG said the questions will be uploaded in the system only during the exam.

He appealed to the candidates to not fall into the trap of people who claim access to the system or try to sell them question papers. “The candidates should not waste their money and effort by falling in trap of such cheats. We request them to focus on their preparation and not be beguiled by any person who claims he will help them get recruited,” Sharma said.