e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Gold worth Rs 15.67 cr seized from passengers arriving from S Arabia, UAE at Jaipur airport

Gold worth Rs 15.67 cr seized from passengers arriving from S Arabia, UAE at Jaipur airport

“The gold bars/bricks were concealed in baggage and were recovered by a customs department team at the Sanganer airport on Friday,” a press release issued here said.

jaipur Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated.
The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated. (REUTERS)
         

Nearly 32 kg of gold worth over Rs 15 crore was seized from 14 passengers who arrived here in two chartered flights from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, officials said on Saturday.

“The gold bars/bricks were concealed in baggage and were recovered by a customs department team at the Sanganer airport on Friday,” a press release issued here said.

Eleven passengers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were carrying gold bars weighing 22.65 kg, while three passengers from the UAE had 9.3 kg gold with them, it said.

The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated.

tags
top news
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
US supercarriers in South China Sea, ambitious Beijing stretched on multiple fronts
Kolkata to have no flights from six cities from July 6-19
Kolkata to have no flights from six cities from July 6-19
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
‘Kill him in encounter’: Mother of criminal behind killing of 8 UP cops
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Karnataka announces 33-hour long lockdown in Bengaluru as Covid cases mount
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Gavaskar one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets: More
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Honda City 2020 launch confirmed for July 15
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
Taapsee Pannu: ‘Was treated like a struggler in Bollywood with south ki heroine tag’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In