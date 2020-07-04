Gold worth Rs 15.67 cr seized from passengers arriving from S Arabia, UAE at Jaipur airport

jaipur

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:02 IST

Nearly 32 kg of gold worth over Rs 15 crore was seized from 14 passengers who arrived here in two chartered flights from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, officials said on Saturday.

“The gold bars/bricks were concealed in baggage and were recovered by a customs department team at the Sanganer airport on Friday,” a press release issued here said.

Eleven passengers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were carrying gold bars weighing 22.65 kg, while three passengers from the UAE had 9.3 kg gold with them, it said.

The total value of the gold is Rs 15.67 crore, the release said, adding the gold has been seized under the Customs Act and the passengers are being interrogated.