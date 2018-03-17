Govt postpones constable recruitment exam in Rajasthan

After four cheating rackets were busted by the police in the constable recruitment examination in the past week, the police department on Saturday decided to postpone the second phase of the examination.

The examination, which started on March 7 and spans over two months, is being conducted in five phases. About 16 lakh candidates have applied for it. “The second phase of the exam, to be conducted from March 20 to March 31, is being postponed,” said a press note from the police headquarters.

According to the note, Sanjib Kumar Narzary, inspector general of police, said that cases of cheating and forgery have emerged in the constable recruitment exam and in view of these, the security arrangements and related aspects are being keenly examined. Adequate measures shall be taken to maintain the credibility of the exam, he added.

In the past week, three high-tech cheating rackets were busted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur, while another was busted in Ajmer by the Ajmer police. One racket in Jaipur used a fingerprint-cloning technique for impersonation, whereas the other three involved cheating by gaining remote access to the candidate’s computer. Over 20 people have been arrested in these rackets so far.

The SOG also arrested the owners of two exam centres – Saraswati Infotech and Dolphin Kids International School – in Jaipur as their complicity had emerged in the rackets.

The conduct of exam was outsourced to Aptech Limited, an education and training company. This year, the exam was conducted in online mode for the first time with the intention of making it more secure. However, the recent cases of cheating have put a question mark on the sanctity and security of the exam.