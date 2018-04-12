IAF shows its might at Exercise Gagan Shakti

Showcasing its precision in strike capabilities during day and night, Indian Air Force (IAF) has started exercise Gagan Shakti on Wednesday. Over 11 aircraft have been deployed at their operational locations. This exercise is also unique as LCA, indigenous fighters are being deployed at forward bases.

During the first phase of the exercise, all the deployed LCA aircraft took part on Wednesday. The operational efficiency and mission worthiness of these platforms would be put to test in a real time intense exercise environment. A milestone towards ‘Make in India’, LCA will employ Close Combat and Beyond Visual Range Air to Air missiles in a simulated scenario apart from Air to Ground weapons.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha ​said the IAF has consistently encouraged the development of indigenous defence production capability. A look at the past demonstrates the IAF’s participation and promotion of indigenisation programs. ​This versatile multi-role fighter would be put through its operational paces towards validating concepts.

Gagan Shakti will test the LCA across a varied spectrum encompassing Air Defence and Strike capabilities among others. Ojha said the employment of LCA in the exercise will go a long way in incorporating its capabilities in the operational matrix of the IAF.

During the exercise Gagan Shakti-18, the IAF has formalised the concept of a Forward Surgical Centre (FSC). FSC is set up at a remote forward location in the IAF with the aim of enhancing the medical capabilities at a forward base which is located away from a service hospital. The establishment of FSC at a forward base enables immediate life and limb saving surgery and stabilisation of the patient.

Air Force Station Naliya is the first AF Station where an FSC has been operationalised, using existing men and material of the IAF. Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa chief of the Air Staff visited the FSC at Naliya and he was impressed with the set up. It has a dedicated surgical team, equipped to undertake six to eight surgeries a day. FSCs are also being established at Phalodi and Sirsa.