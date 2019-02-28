Jaipur Metro terminates contract of firm building phase 2 of the project

The construction of the 23.8 Kilometre long metro track from Ambabadi to Sitapura Industrial area has been stalled again with the Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation terminating the contract for detailed project report given to EGIS Rail S.A.

Commuters will now have to wait longer for the Phase-II project of the metro proposed in 2011 that covers Tonk Road.

Officials said that the project has been terminated due to the poor technical performance of the company. “The technical performance of the company was not up to the mark. The JMRC therefore decided to terminate the contract in November 2018,” said Subir Kumar, Managing Director of the JMRC.

EGIS Rail S.A. has approached the court against the termination decision. The JMRC will be able to give the new contract only after the court orders, said officials.

The Phase-II metro has been seen as the profit building project for loss Jaipur Metro Corporation. JMRC witnessed a loss of nearly Rs. 31 crore for the financial year 2017-2018. Thereafter, it started various non-fare revenue generation schemes such as advertisements, installing ATMs etc. to generate the revenue.

The Phase-II plan was first proposed when a revised DRP prepared by Delhi Metro Rail corporation was approved by the state cabinet in a meeting held in November 2011. According to the plan proposed in the metro would be constructed joining Sitapura Industrial area and Ambabadi where the stretch of 23.1 Km was covered. The underground area to be covered amounted to 5.1 Km whereas the elevated area to be covered was 18 Km. The estimated cost for the project amounted to Rs. 6583 crore.

In a meeting held under chairmanship of the then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in November, 2012, DMRC was asked to examine the possibility of a revised route chart and design that connects the Jaipur International Airport terminal(s) to Jaipur Metro and work out the revised cost.

DMRC submitted updated DPR on July, 2014 connecting Airport and Collectorate circle increasing the total length to 23.8 Km and estimated cost to Rs. 10,394 crore.

In September 2017, EGIS Rail SA in collaboration with EGIS Rail India and Feedback Infra Limited were given the contract for preparing a detailed project report within six months. But the contract was terminated in December 2018 due to poor technical performance of the company.

According to the latest proposal of the phase-II, the metro would cover 20 stations. The stations of Sitapura, Airport, Gopalpura, Tonk Phatak, SMS Stadium, SMS Hospital, Ajmeri Gate, Sindhi Camp Station, Collectorate circle and Ambabari. The track will have seven underground stations and 13 elevated stations.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 14:39 IST