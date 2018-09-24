Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra’s BJP exit a gain for Congress in Rajasthan

Former union minister Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh’s exit from the BJP ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections is likely to shore up the poll fortunes of the Congress in the Marwar region, analysts say.

Manvendra parted ways with the BJP after addressing his ‘Swabhiman’ (self-respect) rally at Pachpadra in Barmer district on Saturday, in which he said “Kamal ka phool, badi bhool (choosing the lotus flower was a big mistake).” The Sheo MLA’s move ended four-decade-old relations of his family with the BJP, of which Jaswant was a co-founder.

Though Manvendra has not yet announced that he will join the Congress, political observers say new equations in Marwar after his exit from the BJP will make the poll battle smooth for the opposition party. The observers believe that Manvendra’s opposition to the BJP will help the Congress get the support of Rajputs and associated communities, and Muslims. At the Swabhimaan rally, people present have chanted ‘Congress zindabaad’.

Political observers say Manvendra’s move has further widened the distance between Rajputs and the BJP. Rajputs, known as traditional voters of the saffron party, are upset with the Vasundhara Raje government for the past four years.

“Rajputs are deciding the results of many assembly seats in Marwar. Manvendra’s move will help the Congress get the support of Rajputs and associated communities, such as Rajpurohits, Charans, Prajapats and other OBCs,” political analyst Vijay Sharma said. “Swabhimaan rally got a good response in Marwar. A good number of people from various districts were present at the rally. Manvendra’s voice against the BJP will help the Congress.”

Sharma said Manvendra’s move would help the Congress get back its traditional Muslim voters who had supported Jaswant. In 2014, there was a direct fight between the BJP and Jaswant Singh in the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, and the Congress was pushed to the third position. “Jaswant’s family had dented the strong Muslim vote base of the Congress,” Sharma said.

According to political observers, Manvendra can win the Barmer parliamentary constituency with the support of minority voters who constitute 20% of the electorate. Marwar has also the same share of minority voters.

Political observer Tejdan Charan who had gone with Jaswant on Hinglaj yatra to Pakistan said the former union minister “has always felt the pain of Muslims residing in Sindh province of Pakistan; they are known as Sindhi Muslims.”

There is a good number of Sindhi Muslims in bordering Barmer and Jaisalmer districts, he said.

“Jaswant took the initiative for Thar Express, a weekly train between Indian and Pakistan, which helped Sindhi Muslims of both countries meet their relatives. He also helped them get visas, and ensured Indian citizenship to Muslim girls who married in India,” Charan said.

Badri Sharda, who had also gone on Hinglaj Yatra, said, “During the yatra, many spiritual leaders in Pakistan who have followers in India met Jaswant and urged him to take care of them. Muslims felt comfortable with Jaswant.”

Sharma said BJP’s rebel Hanuman Beniwal, a Jat leader, was getting good support in Marwar. “Chances of Beniwal choosing BJP are slim; this will benefit the Congress.”

Sharma said Manvendra tried to win over SC/ST voters during his rally. “Dalit leaders got space on the dais and ‘Jai Bheem’ slogans were shouted during the meeting.”

According to political observers, Rajpurohits who are in good numbers in Marwar are also miffed with the BJP over tweaking of SC/ST Act. After the encounter killing of Anandpal, Rawana Rajputs are also peeved with the BJP. The presence of these communities at the Swabhimaan rally may spell trouble for the ruling party, observers said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 05:51 IST