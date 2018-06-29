Met dept warns of heavy rains in 26 districts of Rajasthan

The meteorological department issued a weather warning on Friday and said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at 26 districts in Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall in the state has already claimed several lives. The warning is valid till 8.30am on Saturday.

According to the department, southwest monsoon has further advanced in most parts of east Rajasthan and some parts of west Rajasthan. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan in next two-three days.

Pipalkhoont in Dungarpur district recorded a maximum of 17 cm rainfall till Friday morning. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall may occur at most places in eastern and many places in western parts of the state during the next 24 hours, the MeT department said.

The monsoon has reached Sriganganagar, its last outpost in the country located in west Rajasthan. Its normal date to reach Sriganganagar was July 15.

In the last 24 hours, six people have died in rain-related incidents. According to the information, three have died in Alwar, while one each died in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Banswara.

Two persons were swept away by rainwater in Alwar district, while one died after being struck by lightning. In Sikar, wall collapse killed a woman and in Hanumangarh district an elderly person died when the roof of the house collapsed. Similarly, in Banswara, a woman died after being struck by lightning.

The weather warning issued by the Met department include Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Udaipur, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Sriganganagar.

Many places have witnessed good rains on Friday. According to the meteorological department, Alwar has received 104mm, Barmer 56.8mm rains, Kota 47.8mm rains, Ajmer 38mm, Sawai Madhopur 33, Pilani 31.4mm, Chittorgarh 29mm, Udaipur 25.8mm, Jodhpur 10.1, Bikaner 10.5mm, Sriganganagar 10.8mm, Bhilwara 9.2mm, Sikar 6mm, Churu 4.3mm and Jaipur 1.4mm.

