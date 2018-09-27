NEET aspirant jumps into river in Kota

A 16-year-old student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota, committed suicide by jumping into the Chambal River on Wednesday.

Kota City Police said that the body of 16-year-old Shipra Ranjan was recovered from the Chambal river on Wednesday.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Dadabari police station, Kota, Shahid Hussain said that Ranjan jumped into the river near Adharshila Shrine early in the morning. Rescue operations were carried out but she could not be saved. The body has been kept at the mortuary at Government Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital where an autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of her family members.

Ranjan hailed from Madhubani district of Bihar and she came to Kota in June this year to prepare for NEET.

The reason for the suicide is not known as Ranjan didn’t leave behind a suicide note.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 05:14 IST