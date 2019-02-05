Not in my name: Rajasthan minister says no to his name on plaque and cutting ribbon

Rajasthan revenue minister Harish Choudhary directed officials not to use his name on a plaque put up for inauguration of a project in his Baytu assembly constituency in Barmer district.

He also announced that he won’t cut the ribbon to inaugurate a function, directing the officials that the job be given to local leaders, residents or women.

Choudhary was recently invited to inaugurate a student union office in his constituency where he gave the opportunity to a student union leader and district council chairperson Priyanka Meghwal to cut the ribbon.

At a meeting of the Gida panchayat samiti, Choudhary appealed to village sarpanchs not to display his name on an inauguration plaque and said that he won’t cut ribbon at any function.

Asked why he made the announcements, Chaudhary said he found during his field visits a number of works, inaugurated by leaders, were not completed.

“Rather than ensuring development by completion of works, leaders were interested in taking credit just by laying foundation stones or installing inauguration plaques with their names on them,” he said. “Considering the pathetic state of development at the ground, I have decided to give priority to completion of the projects. If I am successful, credit will come to me without installing inauguration plaques.”

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:22 IST