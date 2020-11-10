Rajasthan: 5 policemen suspended in Bundi after man dies in custody

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 18:11 IST

Five police personnel has been suspended in Rajasthan’s Bundi district after a custodial death of a gambler

Police personnel posted at Ramnagar outpost in Bundi town had caught Harji Kanjar (55) on charges of gambling on Monday (November 9) afternoon. He was arrested from Kanjar Basti at Ramnagar in the town.

Kanjar’s health condition worsened on Monday evening.Though he was taken to a hospital, he died in the evening.

His family members accused the police personnel of strangulating him after he refused to give them money for setting him free. They also shared pictures on social media of the police personnel forcibly taking him away from his home.

Shivraj Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Bundi, initiated a judicial probe into Kanjar’s custodial death. A medical board conducted Kanjar’s post-mortem examination.

SP Singh has suspended sub-inspector (S-I) Shyam Sunder Yadav, head constable Satyanarayan Meena, constables Prahlad Meena, Hanuman Chaudhary and Rajaram Chaudhary.

Kanjar’s family members blocked the state highway in Bundi and did not accept his body for the last rites.

They demanded a murder case be filed against the errant police personnel.