Rajasthan assembly ‘haunted’, MLAs want puja

Jaipur Amid heated debates in the Rajasthan assembly on issues of farmers, mining and corruption, the MLAs on Thursday raised another demand – a ‘puja’ to exorcise spirits from the haunted assembly.

After the untimely deaths of BJP MLAs Kirti Kumari and Kalyan Singh, the legislators started saying that the grand Rajasthan assembly, built on a cremation ground, is haunted.

The issue is not new and intermittently there has been talk of the assembly being haunted. Now, after the demise of the two MLAs, the matter raised its head again on Thursday with some members wanting that pujas be organised to ward off evil spirits.

BJP MLAs Habibur Rahman and Kalulal Gurjar raised the issue with chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the house.

Rahman said some BJP MLAs were discussing the demise of Kalyan Singh with Raje and told her that the spirits of the departed still haunted the assembly as it was built on a cremation ground. He said since the assembly shifted to the new premises in 2001, all 200 MLAs have never been alive in any of the assembly terms.

“I told madam that the building is constructed on a cremation ground and pujas should be performed to ward off evil spirits,” said Rahman. “I hope she will pay heed.”

Kalyan Singh, the MLA from Nathdwara, passed away on Wednesday. In August last year, BJP MLA from Mandalgarh Kirti Kumari had died of swine flu.

After Kirti Kumari’s death, bypolls were held in January 2018 and Vivek Dhakad of the Congress was declared elected on February 1.

Kalulal Gurjar, chief whip of the BJP in the assembly, agreed that some purification of the assembly premises was needed. “I think if the government gets a ‘puja’ and purification ceremony done and a feast is organised once then any evil spirits can be warded off,” he said.

Former speaker Sumitra Singh said during her tenure from 2003 to January 2009, the issue of ‘vaastu dosh’ had come up but no one had spoken of ghosts. “Even I did not know that the assembly is built on a cremation ground.”

“Some expert had said that the assembly does not face east and the speaker’s chair is also facing in the wrong direction. But no corrective measures were taken.”

While concurring that all of the 200 MLAs have never been alive during a term of the assembly, she added that it was also true that no member who was elevated as speaker won the election again.

However assembly secretary Prithviraj, who uses only his first name, dismissed the talk of ghosts as mere chatter. “The concern of the MLAs is unfounded. I have worked till late night in the assembly several times and I never felt presence of any ghosts or spirits.”