Rajasthan government plans to reopen 2,700 schools closed during Raje rule: Report

Rajasthan’s education department is planning to reopen primary and secondary schools closed during the last three years of the Vasundhara Raje government, a report shows.

The primary and secondary education directorate in Bikaner has tabled the report before the Congress-led government on about 2,800 schools merged with the nearest government schools having better admission record.

“In the report, the directorate has identified 2,760 primary and secondary schools across the state for reopening. The proposed schools are expected to reopen from the coming education session,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

The previous BJP government merged about 19,000 schools with low admissions and high number of vacancies with nearby schools to rationalise enrolment and teacher availability.

Last week, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said nearly 4,000 schools are under review for reopening. “We are presently under the process of reviewing nearly 4,000 schools across the state which were closed during the tenure of the BJP government. Only thing we want to be sure about is that enough students should be available for these schools. Soon a good decision will be taken,” said Dotasra.

According to the report, the education directorate has recommended highest of 209 schools in Barmer district for reopening econsideration, followed by 104 in state capital Jaipur, 94 in Bhilwara, 91 in Jaisalmer, 74 in Jodhpur, 61 in Tonk, 57 in Dausa, 54 in Nagaur, 52 in Sikar, 41 in Banswara, 36 in Udaipur, 34 each in Alwar and Bikaner, 30 each in Ajmer and Jalore, 28 each in Bharatpur, Churu, Rajsamand and Bharatpur, 26 each in Baran, Jhalawar and Dholpur, 25 in Jhunjhunu, 24 in Bundi, 22 in Sawai Madhopur, 21 each in Kota and Karauli, 20 in Pali, 15 in Sriganganagar, 11 in Chittorgarh, 9 in Pratapgarh, 8 in Hanumangarh and 5 in Sirohi.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 11:56 IST