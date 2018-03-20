Rajasthan Lokayukta got 885 compliants against revenue dept in 2017-18

The Rajasthan Lokayukta received maximum complaints against the revenue department this year, revealed the 32nd annual report submitted to governor Kalyan Singh by Rajasthan Lokayukta justice SS Kothari on Tuesday.

There were 885 complaints against the revenue department, followed by 860 against the urban development and housing, 814 against the police department and 755 complaints against the rural development department.

Kothari apprised the governor that around 4,312 cases were pending since April 1, 2017 and later 4,807 new cases were received. Of the total 9119 cases, 5,107 cases were disposed, he said.

Earlier, in 2016-17, 5,973 cases were disposed, in 2015-16, 4,990 cases were resolved, in 2014-15, 3,756 cases were sorted out and in 2013-14, 3,928 cases were resolved. He said during his tenure till February 28, 2018, maximum 23,982 cases were received, of which 23,754 were disposed.

In the last one year, the lokayukta took cognisance in 27 cases and started action. In 791 cases, the complainant was provided relief, which is maximum in the lokayukta’s history, he claimed.

In last one year, disciplinary action was taken against 407 public servants, as a result of the action from the lokayukta secretariat. “We have also submitted probe report of 1,800 cases received from the Mathur commission, which included irregularities related to mine allotment in 15 districts. The lokayukta recommended disciplinary action against 32 public servants,” he said.

The governor appreciated the work done by the lokayukta.