ADVERTISEMENT
Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

“Rajasthan reports 697 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths today, taking the total cases to 69,961 including 950 deaths, 54,252 recoveries and 14,759 active cases,” said the State Health Department.

jaipur Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:10 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Out of the total cases, there are 14,759 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan.
Rajasthan on Sunday reported 697 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths, taking the state’s count of coronavirus cases to 69,961.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Out of the total cases, there are 14,759 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases.

