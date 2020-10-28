Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action

jaipur

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:40 IST

The family members have taken a U-turn in the case of a charred body of a 23-year-old man found from a wine shop’s deep freeze in Kumpur village of Alwar district on Sunday by filing an application, a copy of which HT has seen, that no action should be taken against the accused. However, police will continue with its probe, officials said.

“My brother had slept inside the container and locked himself and due to the fire, he died in an accident. Earlier, we thought that it was done by the owners of the wine shop but when we enquired on their role, we found nothing on them. Hence, I request that no action should be taken against the owners,” the application filed by the brother of the accused said.

When a family member was asked whether they have taken the case back under any pressure, he hesitantly said, “When we enquired their role didn’t surface.” Ram Moorty Joshi, superintendent of police, Bhiwadi, said the police that they will continue the investigation on the merits of evidences.

The deceased, Kamal Kishor, used to work as a salesman at the wine shop.