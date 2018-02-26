Rudraksh kidnap, murder case in Kota: Mastermind gets death, life for brother

A court in Kota handed death sentence to Ankur Padia, the mastermind in the high-profile Rudraksh abduction and murder case, on Monday. The court gave life imprisonment to Ankur’s elder brother, Anoop Padia, four-year imprisonment to co-accused Mahaveer Sharma and two-year jail to another accused Karanjeet Singh.

Special judge, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocity), Kota, Girish Aggarwal announced the punishment.

Special public prosecutor Kamal Kant Sharma and Legal Aid lawyer of Kota BAR Association, Harish Chandra Sharma said that while convicting the accused, the court gave capital punishment, along with Rs 3.10 lakh fine to Ankur Padia (36) under section 302, 364 A (abduction) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of IPC while giving a life sentence and Rs 3.20 lakh fine to Anoop Padia (39) under section 302, 120 B and 364 A (abduction). The judge gave four-year imprisonment and Rs 25000 fine to Mahaveer Sharma under section 201 (destroying evidence) of IPC and two-year imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine to Karanjeet Singh under section 65 Information and Technology (IT) Act.

Except, Karanjeet, who is in hospital, all three accused were present in court.

Ankur Padia had kidnapped seven-year-old Rudraksh, son of a bank manager, from a park in Talwandi area near his house in Kota City on October 9, 2014. The abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹ 2 crore from the boy’s parents for his release.

After the boy’s parents informed the Kota city police about the abduction, police recovered the victim’s body from a canal in Jakhmund in Bundi district the next day. Police arrested the main accused Ankur Padia and his elder brother, Anoop from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on October 27, 2014.

Police also arrested Padia’s servant Mahaveer Sharma for helping the accused while Karanjeet Singh, a resident of Delhi, was also arrested for selling a fake mobile SIM card to the accused.

Rudraksh’s father Punit Handa and mother Shradha said that they are satisfied with the judgment. “We died every day after the abduction and murder of Rudraksh and now finally justice has prevailed,” said Punit. “Now, Ankur and Anoop will understand what if feels to lift someone’s child and kill him,” said Shraddha.