RUSU polls: Independent candidate wins president’s post for third year in a row

An independent candidate won the president’s post in Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU) elections for the third year in a row in the results announced on the university campus in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Independent candidates won three of the top four positions in the students’ union.

After four hours of counting, Vinod Jhakhar was declared elected as president at around 3 pm. Other elected office-bearers of the students’ union are Aditya Pratap Singh (general secretary), Meenal Sharma (joint secretary), Renu Chaudhary (vice president) and Ram Singh Samota (research representative).

The polling for the elections was held on August 31. A total of 11,516 students cast their votes. Jhakhar got 4,321 votes for the president’s post, while his nearest rival Rajpal Chaudhary received 2,467 votes.

For the general secretary’s post, Singh polled 2,854 votes, while his nearest rival Chetan Kumar Yadav got 2,480 votes. Renu Chaudhary and Meenal Sharma received 3,125 and 3,347 votes respectively.

Jhakhar, a rebel candidate from NSUI, got 2,532 more votes than the official candidate of NSUI, Ranbir Singh Singhania. A similar trend was seen for the general secretary’s post, for which ABVP’s rebel candidate Aditya Pratap Singh received 374 more votes than the organisation’s official candidate, Dinesh Chaudhary.

“The students of the university have cast their votes rising above caste polarisation. I have won the elections not because of a single party or person, but because the students have bestowed their trust in me,” said Jhakhar.

Chief election officer of the university, VV Singh said the results were declared peacefully and the university got cooperation from all student leaders. Dean, students’ welfare, Sarina Kalia said it was after many years that no request for re-counting was received and the administration was able to wrap up the counting procedure by the expected time.

The oath ceremony for the elected office-bearers commenced at around 4 pm at the administrative building of the university. The elected representatives of the students’ union took oath in the presence of the university vice chancellor, RK Kothari. Kothari thanked the university staff and officers for the peaceful conduction of elections and result declaration.

In the university affiliated colleges, Ritu Barala was declared as the president in Maharani’s college, Rohit Sharma in Maharaja’s college, Ravindra Mahlawat in University College of Rajasthan and Rajendra Prajapati in Commerce college.

The newly-elected RUSU president declared a university holiday on Wednesday.

