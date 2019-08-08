State Volvo buses in Rajasthan may become cheaper for three days in a week

jaipur

Soon commuting in state transport Volvo buses may become cheaper for three days in a week. As per a new proposal for Volvo buses commuting from Jaipur to Delhi, the fares may be decreased to Rs .700 from the existing fare of Rs. 900 for every Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. As per the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), the passenger traffic in the Volvo buses is less on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and the proposal has been designed in order to attract more passengers who choose to board private buses instead of RSRTC Volvo on these three days.

As per the proposal, an additional 10% discount will be provided on the fares for booking tickets three to 15 days ahead of the travel date. Moreover, a 20% discount will be provided on the fares for booking the tickets ahead of 16 to 30 days of travel date. The RSRTC officials also informed that the discount will also be provided to the people booking the seats in a group of six or more.

Nearly 2000 commuters travel on the Jaipur-Delhi route daily where presently 43 Volvo buses are presently operating. Officials also informed that 50% of the seats in the Volvo bus can be pre-booked under the new proposal.

U D Khan, executive director (Traffic) at RSRTC said that proposal is under active consideration and once passed the new fares will be on trail for three months. “Once we get good results out of the new arrangement, it will be followed further,” said Khan. Officials informed that the new scheme may be implemented by September 1. The scheme will be applicable for all AC, deluxe and semi deluxe Volvo buses on the route.

